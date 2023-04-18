Lawyer’s bombshell: Atiq Ahmed said his letter will be sent if he was…

The lawyer of Atiq Ahmad, a gangster-turned-politician who was recently shot dead along with his brother Ashraf, has disclosed the existence of a letter with instructions to send it to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and the chief justice of India in case of his death. The lawyer, Vijay Mishra, stated that he was not in possession of the letter and it is being sent by someone else. He said, ‘I don’t know the contents of the letter.’ Ahmad had instructed that the letter should be sent in case of his death or any mishap. Mishra revealed this information to PTI, a news agency.

The incident occurred while the brothers were being escorted to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup. They were shot dead by three men posing as journalists in full view of camera crews. The gruesome visuals of the incident have been widely circulated on social media platforms and television channels. Ahmad had recently moved the Supreme Court for protection, claiming that he and his family had been falsely implicated in the Umesh Pal murder case and he might be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The last rites of Ahmad’s son, Asad, who was also killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were performed in Prayagraj just hours before the shooting. The brothers had been brought to Prayagraj from Gujarat and Bareilly prisons for interrogation in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal and his two police security guards earlier this year.