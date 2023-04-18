Maoists from Chhattisgarh killed in encounter

According to a police official, a Maoist was killed in a gun battle with security personnel in a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday. Following the encounter, two Maoists were apprehended, one of whom was injured, he said. The gunfight occurred around 8 a.m. near Kachlawari village, which is located about 400 kilometres from the state capital Raipur, while a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a search operation, according to Bijapur Superintendent of Police Anjneya Varshney. According to him, security personnel began patrolling from Reddy camp after receiving information about the presence of senior leaders of the Maoists’ Bhairamgarh area committee. The body of a male Maoist was recovered from the scene after the exchange of fire ceased. In addition, two Maoists were apprehended, one of whom was injured, the official said. He added that the injured Maoist was being taken to a hospital.