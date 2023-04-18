Mustard oil worth Rs 800 crore to be produced this year in the Kashmir Valley

The Kashmir Valley is about to experience a ‘Yellow Revolution’ as mustard fields, previously only seen in films, social media, and selfies, are set to boost the region’s economy.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has estimated that this year alone, mustard oil worth Rs 800 crore ($98 million) will be produced in the valley, leading the Union Territory to become self-sufficient in production. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised the government’s efforts to improve agricultural productivity and encourage the adoption of new techniques, creating more opportunities for oil extraction and value addition, as well as entrepreneurial opportunities for people.

He also noted that citizens’ participation is helping to steer the change in the socio-economic landscape of the region, and together, they aim to create a more progressive, growth-oriented, and aspirational society, laying a strong foundation for the next 25 years.