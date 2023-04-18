National Shootings: Shiva Narwal and Neha win Air Pistol trials

On Monday, Haryana teenager Shiva Narwal won the men’s 10m air pistol selection trial for Indian shooters at the M.P. State Shooting Academy Range. On the penultimate day of the national selection trials for Group A rifle and pistol shooters, Uttar Pradesh’s Neha won the women’s event. In the gold medal match, Shiva defeated Punjab’s Arjun Singh Cheema 17-7, while Neha defeated Rhythm Sangwan 17-9 in the women’s title match. Shiva also won the qualification round with a score of 582. In the ranking round, he finished first with 252.9 points after 25 shots. Arjun came in second with 252.4 points and finished in the same overall position. Neha took a more difficult path to victory. She came in eighth place with a score of 573. In fact, the top three in qualifying were the bottom three, with Haryana’s Rhythm shooting 573 to finish seventh and statemate Yashaswini Deswal shooting 574 to finish sixth. Rhythm then won the ranking round with a 251.6, well ahead of Neha, who came in second with a 248.3, and Yashaswini, who came in third with a 246.9. However, in the final, Neha managed to turn the tables on Rhythm and win.