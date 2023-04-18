Pakistan to shut down a zoo in Karachi due to its lack of capacity to take care of the wild animals kept there

The famous zoo in Karachi, Pakistan is on the verge of being shut down due to its inability to care for the animals kept there. This decision follows after Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old elephant, became severely sick due to the zoo’s poor treatment and care. Noor Jehan was born in the wild and later brought to Pakistan from Tanzania. As of now, the elephant is immobile and requires special care for feeding and washing.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman, has urged the Sindh government to close down the zoo due to its lack of capacity to care for the animals. The provincial government has agreed to shift the animals to safer places, but as per reports in the Pakistani media, the shifting of animals is yet to take place.

Pictures of the animals kept in the zoo have gone viral on social media, including visuals of crocodiles covered in red spots due to the zoo’s visitors spitting paan and gutka on them.

The existence of zoos has been a matter of contention between authorities and animal rights activists globally due to captor-abuser notions associated with them. However, in Pakistan, the primary reason for closing the zoo is financial rather than ethical.

Amidst surging terrorism, political conflict, and skyrocketing inflation, Pakistan is facing a disastrous economic outlook due to its external debt obligations. This financial crisis is affecting every aspect of the country, including wildlife.

On Twitter, people are calling for the closure of Karachi Zoo, stating that zoos should be banned, especially in countries where they cannot afford to feed and care for humans. The visuals of young lions appearing unfed and undernourished and crocodiles covered in red spots have sparked public outrage, calling for immediate action.

The authorities must take the necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals and provide them with a secure and healthy environment.