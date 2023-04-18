President Droupadi Murmu says 46% of panchayat representatives are women

President Droupadi Murmu stated on Monday that the Panchayat elections should not cause resentment among village residents. She believes that women’s participation in Panchayats should be increased. The President stated at the National Panchayat Awards that Panchayat elections can lead to bitterness and altercations in villages, which should not happen in Panchayats. There is a provision for panchayat elections every five years so that all social groups can participate, she said in Hindi. However, it has been observed that these elections can sometimes cause resentment among locals. To avoid this, political parties have avoided panchayat elections, she explained. As of now, Panchayat Raj elections in villages are held without the participation of any party’s symbol as non-party-based elections. She emphasised Gujarat’s Samaras Gram Yojna, a scheme that she said was introduced in 2006 by then-Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid animosity and tension in society and groups.