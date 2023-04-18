Samsung launches latest M-series smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: South Korean tech brand, Samsung launched its latest M-series smartphone named ‘Samsung Galaxy M14 5G’ in the Indian markets. The phone was first launched in Ukraine earlier this year.

The 4GB + 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is priced at Rs. 13,490, while the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 14,990. The smartphone is offered in Blue, Dark Blue, and Silver colours and will go on sale in the country starting April 21, 12pm IST. It will be available for purchase via the official Samsung website, Amazon and select retail stores.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display panel with a full-HD+ (2408 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The phone runs on Android 13 and with Samsung’s One UI 5 skin on top. It is powered by an Exynos 1330 octa-core SoC alongside a Mali G68 GPU, paired with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The handset comes with a triple rear camera unit. The camera unit comprises a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is a 13-megapixel front camera for video call and selfies.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 6000mAh battery and a USB Type-C port that enables 25W rapid charging. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G offers 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS connectivity support.