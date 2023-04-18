Snowfall in the higher elevations of J-K; rains in the plains

Officials said on Tuesday that fresh snowfall fell in some areas of Kashmir’s higher reaches, while rains lashed the plains. Nearly three inches of snow fell in Machil near the Line of Control (LoC). Overnight rains lashed the plain areas, including Srinagar city, officials said, lowering the temperature. The weather service predicts that intermittent rain will continue until Tuesday evening. Intermittent light to moderate rain or snowfall is expected over higher elevations on Wednesday. Thunderstorms with strong gusty winds reaching 20-30 KMPH and hailstorm are also possible in some areas of Jammu and Kashmir during this wet spell.