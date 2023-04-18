Tata Motors launches Nexon EV Max Dark Edition: Price, features

Mumbai: Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition in the markets. The luxury sedan is offered at a starting price of Rs 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It will be available in two variants namely XZ+ LUX and XZ+ LUX with a 7.2 kW AC fast charger and comes with several advanced features as standard.

The car is powered by a 40.5kWh battery. It churns out 143hp and 250Nm of torque. The Nexon EV Max Dark has an ARAI-claimed range of 453km. It comes with three drive modes – City, Eco and Sport. In the first two, however, power is restricted to 97hp and 170Nm.

Also Read: Wholesale-price based inflation in India drops to 30-month low

The Nexon EV Max Dark comes with 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with a high resolution High Definition (HD) display. It features wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay connectivity along with a HD Rear View Camera. The Dark Range also gets Voice assistant in 6 regional languages, 180+ voice commands in six languages (English, Hindi, Bengali Tamil, Telugu, Marathi) and a new User Interface (UI).

The electric sedan also features Electronic Parking Brake with Auto hold, Front Leatherette Ventilated Seats, Air purifier with AQI Display, Wireless Smartphone Charger, Cruise Control, Auto Dimming IRVM, Electric Sunroof, Auto Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wiper, Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Cooled Glovebox, Rear AC Vents, Smart Key with Push button Start/Stop (PEPS), Electrically Operated ORVMS with Auto fold, Rear Wiper Washer & Defogger, 4 Speaker+ 4 Tweeters, Steering Mounted Controls and 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster.