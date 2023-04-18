The Super Mario Bros. Movie crosses the $700 million mark worldwide

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has achieved great success, surpassing the $700 million milestone globally. Made on a budget of approximately $100 million, the film is already a massive success, considering it has been less than two weeks since its release.

The movie has now become the highest-grossing video game adaptation, previously held by 2016’s Warcraft. Based on Nintendo’s iconic Mario franchise, the film stars Chris Pratt as the titular Italian-American plumber, with Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen lending their voices to various characters.

The movie follows the journey of two plumbers, Mario and Luigi (Charlie Day), who are transported through a Warp Pipe to different kingdoms. Mario lands in the Mushroom Kingdom, governed by Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), while Luigi lands in the Dark Lands, ruled by the Koopa king Bowser (Jack Black).

Bowser plans to marry Peach and, if unsuccessful, destroy the Mushroom Kingdom. He captures Luigi, intending to use him as leverage against Mario, whom he sees as a competitor for Peach’s affection.

The movie was directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with a script written by Matthew Fogel.