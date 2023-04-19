BJP worker found dead in suspected murder

On Tuesday, a BJP worker was found dead in a suspected murder at a football ground near Nehru Maidan in the city, and four people were arrested, according to police. Janaradana Barinja (45), a resident of Ammunje near Polali in Dakshina Kannada district’s Bantwal taluk, has been identified as the deceased. According to them, he was an active BJP worker in the Bantwal Vidhana Sabha constituency. Barinja was assassinated while sitting on the ground near Nehru Maidan. Though the exact reason for the crime is unknown, it is suspected that some people had a fight with him on the spot, according to police, who added that four suspects have been arrested and are being questioned.