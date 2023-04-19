Due to technical difficulties, hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights delayed

Due to an internal technical issue, hundreds of Southwest Airlines Co flights were temporarily halted across the United States. Minutes later, operations were resumed. The pause was lifted nearly 40 minutes later, according to the agency’s tweet. According to reports, 1700 airline’s flights were delayed due to a technical issue. As a result of the intermittent technology issues, we should be able to resume operations as soon as possible. We apologies for any inconvenience this may cause, but we hope to get everyone back on the road as soon as possible, Southwest Airlines said on social media. Following the news of the delay, the airliner’s stock dropped by more than 1% in morning trading. The glitch and subsequent flight delays come just months after the airline cancelled over 16,700 flights between Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2022 due to technical difficulties.