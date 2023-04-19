Eid Al Fitr 2023: Another emirate in UAE announces holidays

Dubai: Another emirate in the UAE has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays. The Diwan Al Amiri in Umm Al Quwain has announced the holidays for government employees in the emirate. The holiday would begin from the 29th of Ramadan until the 3rd of Shawwal. Employees will resume work on the 4th of Shawwal.

The UAE’s moon-sighting committee will meet on Thursday, April 20, to determine whether Eid is on Friday, April 21, or Saturday, April 22. If Eid is on Friday, residents will get a four-day break from Thursday to Sunday. If on Saturday, the break will last five days —Thursday to Monday.