Follow these home remedies to treat ‘Urinary tract infection’

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a type of bacterial infection that affects women. It affects about 25% of all women. Women are likely to experience a UTI at least once in their life.

Follow these tips to avoid UTI:

Drink plenty of water: Drinking lots of water is important for good health and can help prevent and treat UTI. Water can dilute the urine and help get rid of the bacteria causing the infection by making you urinate more often.

Cranberries: Some studies suggest that unsweetened cranberry juice, cranberry supplements, or dried cranberries can help reduce the risk of UTIs. Cranberries contain PACs that may prevent bacteria from sticking to the lining of your urinary tract.

Take probiotics: Probiotics are tiny living things that help keep your digestion and immune system healthy. They can also help treat and prevent UTIs because they replace harmful bacteria with helpful bacteria.

Eat vitamin C-rich foods: Vitamin C can help prevent illnesses, control blood pressure, and reduce uric acid levels. Vitamin C can also help get rid of the bacteria causing UTIs by making your urine more acidic.

Do not hold your pee: Never hold in your urine. Holding in your urine can make bacteria grow and make the infection worse.