Forex Market: Indian rupee declines against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US today. The rising crude oil prices, sustained foreign fund outflows, strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market and negative trend in domestic equities weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 82.10 against the US dollar. During trading, it then fell to 82.11, registering a decline of 7 paise over its last close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.04 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04% to 101.78. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 810.60 crore.