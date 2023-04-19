Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi issues an apology for his remarks against the judiciary on social media

Lalit Modi, former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), issued an apology on Tuesday for his remarks on social media against the judiciary, following the Supreme Court’s directive. In his statement, Modi expressed his ‘unconditional public apology’ for his social media post and tweet, stating that he has ‘the highest regard for the Indian Judicial System and the majesty of the Courts’. He added that he did not intend to denigrate or lower the Indian Judiciary’s image or public estimation.

Last week, the Supreme Court ordered Modi to issue an unconditional apology on social media and national newspapers for his remarks against the judiciary. The Court agreed that the apology could be published before the contempt petition against him is taken up on April 24.

Modi’s January 13 Instagram post alleged that cases are fixed in the judiciary. The bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar criticized Modi for his remarks and warned him that any repeat of such conduct will be viewed ‘very seriously’. Senior advocate Chander Uday Singh filed a contempt plea against Modi, stating that his tweet on March 30 tarnished the image of the judiciary and made scandalous remarks against judges. The Court observed that Lalit Modi is not above the law.

On March 30, Modi posted another tweet further insulting the judiciary. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar said, ‘Even after notice of contempt is issued, the contemnor has again tweeted and tarnished the image of the Indian judiciary.’

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented Lalit Modi, informed the Court that the first tweet was withdrawn immediately, while the second was a clarification. The Court believed that even the clarification tarnished the image of the Indian judiciary, and asked for an unconditional apology and an affidavit giving an undertaking that the contemnor shall not engage in making such posts in the future.

Singhvi assured the Court that the apology would be issued on every possible social media platform where Modi has followers, and also leading newspapers with wide circulation in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.