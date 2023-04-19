Hospital fire in Beijing; Death rises to 29

The death toll from a massive fire at a hospital in China’s capital has risen to 29. The fire that erupted at Beijing Changfeng Hospital on Tuesday has been put out. Over 70 patients were affected and were relocated from the affected hospital admissions building in Beijing’s Fengtai district. Online videos show some people jumping out the window and waiting for help on the outdoor air conditioning units. Others fled to lower-level rooftops. The cause of the fire is still unknown. The city has formed a special working team to determine the cause of the accident, and those responsible will be held accountable under the law. Authorities have directed that all districts conduct large-scale inspections to identify and eliminate potential safety hazards, preventing any major safety incidents as the May Day holidays approach. China will shut down for a week from May 1 to celebrate International Workers Day. Beijing Changfeng Hospital is a private hospital established in 1985, affiliated with Beijing Changfeng Hospital Corporation.