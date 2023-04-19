Intelligence Sources says Pak-backed Khalistani groups have a new diabolical ‘Business Model’

On Monday, the police in California arrested 17 Sikh youths for mass shootings, including in gurdwaras, and recovered a large amount of arms and ammunition from them. According to the district attorney’s office press release, 41 firearms were confiscated from them. California has the strictest gun laws in the United States. The arrested individuals include Karandeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Pavittar Veer Singh, Husandeep Singh, Sahajpreet Singh, Harkirat Singh, Tirath Ram, Dharamvir Singh, Jobanjit Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Nitish Kaushal, Gurminder Singh Kang, Devender Singh, Karambir Gill, Rajeev Ranjan, Jobanpreet Singh, and Singh Dhesi. Five others are yet to be arrested.

The radicalization of Sikh youths is being imposed upon them so that the handlers can have criminal cadres and money under the guise of a religious movement, according to top intelligence officials. Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) were the primary terrorist groups that initiated the Khalistan movement. More than 20 attacks have been carried out on targets from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the past six years in Punjab as an attempt to revive the movement.

Investigations have revealed that these efforts are being orchestrated from overseas. Khalistani groups collect large sums of money and send small amounts, such as Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, to their foot soldiers to carry out tasks, according to officials. They are playing a double game by radicalizing their youth members overseas on the one hand, and on the other hand, creating a criminal base in India.

Several notorious Khalistan masterminds are operating out of five European countries and Pakistan, including Paramjit Singh Pamma, Lakhbir Singh Rode, and nine others, according to intelligence officials. They stated that Germany-based Gurmeet Singh Bagga and Bhupinder Singh Bhinda of the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), KZF chief Ranjeet Singh Neeta, BKI chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar, Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar, all based in Pakistan’s Lahore, Hardeep Singh Nijjar (in Vancouver), and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the New York-based founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), are among the most important names on the list.

Officials claimed that Pakistan has a successful model of engaging Europe, the United States, and Canada and becoming an important mediator in the conflict. The fresh attempt by Pakistan is to bring its Khalistani and Kashmiri groups together, and Sikhs for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a critical player in that, they added. Pannun arranges asylum for Indian Sikhs who are affected by his radical thoughts for a significant sum of money.

Sources have stated that among those arrested in California, Pavitra Veer Singh is from Gurdaspur and was allegedly involved in narco and other contract killings. He was involved in the assassination of a Shiv Sena leader in Punjab, they said, indicating that he is operating a gang in India and abroad.