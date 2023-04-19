Kerala doctor detained for misbehaving with girl at clinic

Police in Kerala’s Kozhikode district reported that a senior pediatrician had been detained for allegedly acting inappropriately with a girl during a medical examination at his private clinic. The girl’s parents’ complaint led to the arrest of the accused, C M Aboobacker, on Monday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. According to Kasaba police he was allegedly detained and brought before a local court on the same day, but he was admitted to the government medical college hospital because of health problems. He was moved to the special sub-jail here this morning, police added.