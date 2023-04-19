Second trial run of Vande Bharat completes TVM to Kochi journey in just 3.12 hrs

The Vande Bharat Express completed its second trial run from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod on Wednesday, covering the distance between Thampanoor and Kollam in just 50 minutes. The train reached Ernakulam in 3 hours and 12 minutes, six minutes less than its previous trial.

The Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav, announced the decision to extend the route to Kasaragod, while addressing the media in Delhi on Tuesday. According to Vaishnav, the rail tracks in Kerala will be strengthened to attain a speed of 110 km per hour within one-and-a-half years. In the second phase of development, the speed will be improved to 130 km per hour. ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his ministry a clear mandate that the entire railway network of Kerala has to be significantly improved,’ said Vaishnav.

The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala has urged the Union Railway Ministry to extend the route of the proposed Vande Bharat Express up to Mangalore station in Karnataka so that people of Kerala’s northernmost district of Kasaragod can also benefit from it.