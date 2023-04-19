Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Afwaah’ will be released on May 5

The makers of Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming directorial venture Afwaah, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar, announced Wednesday that the film will be released in theatres on May 5. The film is billed as a quirky thriller and is produced by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s production company, Benaras Mediaworks. It will follow you if you run. It will find you if you hide an #Afwaah will never let you go, taglines of the film. The studio announced the news on its social media accounts. The film will be released in theatres on May 5, 2023. Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Rockey Raina, and TJ Bhanu play pivotal roles in Afwaah. Dhrub Kumar Dubey and Sagar Shirgaonkar are the co-producers.