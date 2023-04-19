Teacher in Texas arrested for encouraging students to fight inside her classroom

A 24-year-old teacher in Texas was arrested after she was caught on security footage encouraging her 12 and 13-year-old students to fight in her classroom. The Mesquite Police Department charged the teacher, Natally Garcia, with four counts of endangering children’s lives, claiming that she put her students in danger of bodily harm last week.

The teacher allegedly made rules and space for her students to fight while other students were instructed to guard the door. During the fight, a timer was heard going off, and the teacher called out “30 seconds” before the fight began.

At least four students were seen fighting in the video, and Betty Martinez, a student’s mother, who secretly recorded the fight, expressed disbelief at the incident.

The school district said that Garcia was a substitute teacher who had only been with the school for a month, and they quickly fired her. The district also issued a statement condemning Garcia’s actions as “appalling and intolerable” and shared the disgust that the families of the students in her class must feel. Police Lt.

Brandon Ricketts commented that Garcia was “definitely trying to conceal her actions and actions that were going on in the class,” suggesting that the teacher knew that what she was doing was wrong. This incident is a clear violation of the trust and responsibility that teachers have in ensuring the safety and well-being of their students, and it is crucial for schools to continue to maintain strict policies against any form of violence or endangerment in the classroom.