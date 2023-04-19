Temporary partial road closure announced in Gulf country

Doha: The Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’ in Qatar announced a temporary partial road closure. The authrotiy announced that it will implement a temporary partial closure on Sharg Intersection for those heading from Umm Ghuwailina Intersection towards the Corniche, as well as the left turn towards Ras Abu Abboud Road.

The temporary partial road closure will be done in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic. The closure will be implemented for a period of 9 days, starting from midnight of Saturday, April 22 until Monday, May 1, 2023, at 5 am.

Motorists coming from Umm Ghuwailina Intersection towards Sharg Intersection can turn right onto Ras Abu Abboud Road and use the Qatar Petroleum Interchange to make a u-turn to return to Sharg Intersection, and th?en turn right onto the Corniche Street or continue until the Rufaa Intersection to reach their destinations. The Public Works Authority will install road signs advising motorists of the closure.