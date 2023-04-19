Two minor sisters found dead in Gonda district of UP

On Wednesday, police discovered two teenage sisters hanging in their home in Chapiya, Gonda district. Reeta (18) and Sangeeta (17) have been identified as the deceased. According to police while the older sister had dropped out of school a few years ago, the younger sister was in Class 9. Their family members discovered the couple hanging by a saree dangling from a ceiling hook and called the police. Akash Tomar, Superintendent of Police in Chapiya, stated, we have sent the bodies for autopsies. There was no suicide note found near the bodies. The police have filed a report and begun an investigation.