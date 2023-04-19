US arrests two for running secret Chinese ‘police station’ in NYC

According to prosecutors, in 2022, the Chinese government requested Lu to assist in locating a pro-democracy activist living in California. Two New York residents were arrested by US law enforcement officials for allegedly running a Chinese ‘secret police station’ in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Liu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, are facing charges of conspiracy to act as an agent of China’s government without informing US authorities, and obstruction of justice. They are expected to appear in Brooklyn federal court later today.

Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, stated that ‘This prosecution reveals the Chinese government’s flagrant violation of our nation’s sovereignty by establishing a secret police station in the middle of New York City.’

Prosecutors reported that Lu had attempted to convince an individual to return home to China in 2018. That individual was considered a fugitive by China and claimed to have been harassed and threatened. China’s government asked Lu to locate a pro-democracy activist living in California in 2022.

The accused pair admitted to deleting their communications with a Chinese government official upon learning they were under investigation, according to prosecutors.