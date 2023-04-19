YouGov poll reveals that most British do not want to pay for the coronation of King Charles III

A recent YouGov poll has revealed that the majority of British people, 51 percent, are against the government paying for the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. Only 32 percent of respondents believed the government should pay for the event, while 18 percent were unsure. This comes at a time when the British economy is struggling, with an inflation rate of 10 percent and strikes across various sectors over low pay and poor working conditions. The cost of the event is currently unknown, but it is expected to be expensive.

The coronation will consist of two ceremonies, one at Westminster Abbey and the other a concert at Windsor Castle the following day, featuring performances by Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Prince Harry, Charles’ son, will be in attendance, but his wife, Meghan Markle, will stay at their home in California. Harry and Meghan caused controversy in 2020 when they stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

Although Charles became king immediately after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away, he will be officially crowned king on May 6. His wife, Camilla, will also be crowned Queen Consort. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, making her the longest-serving British monarch with a reign of 70 years, surpassing Queen Victoria’s reign of 63 years.