ZEE5 announced its next original fantasy drama series titled Fireflies- Parth aur Jugnu

ZEE5 has announced the release of their new original fantasy drama series, Fireflies- Parth aur Jugnu, which is directed by Hemant Gaba and written by Alok Sharma. The show features Meet Mukhi, Aekam Binjwe, Madhoo Shah, Priyanshu Chaterjee, Luke Kenny, Akshat Singh, Zoya Afroz, Varun Kapoor, Harshit Bhojwani, Anaya Shivan, Riva Arora, Rahul Singh, and Hitesh Dave in significant roles.

The plot of Fireflies- Parth aur Jugnu revolves around Parth (Meet Mukhi), a 14-year-old boy who meets Jugnu (Aekam Binjwe), a mystical child from the haunted forest of Bheem Mukteshwar, and together they embark on an adventurous journey full of action, self-discovery, and bedtime stories. Shot in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, the coming-of-age series highlights emotions such as teenage friendship, exploration, mythology, and life lessons of good versus evil.

This one-of-a-kind Indian fantasy drama has Devdutt Pattanaik, a renowned mythologist and author, as the script consultant and Ron Marz, an American comic book writer who has worked with DC and Marvel, as the script doctor. The series is set to premiere on May 5.

According to Manish Kalra, the Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 India, fantasy fiction is very popular among young audiences, and Fireflies aims to delight viewers with a unique story that combines mythology with action-packed adventure and important life lessons in an immersive way. The show is bound to entertain and educate the younger audience, and ZEE5 is excited for viewers to experience this one-of-a-kind fantasy series.

Hemant Gaba, the National award-winning filmmaker, hopes that Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu will become a dark horse in the web space and encourage both OTT platforms and production agencies to venture into fantasy genres targeted at kids, teenagers, and family audiences.