Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Modi; expresses to invest more in India

Apple chief executive Tim Cook, on Wednesday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the iPhone manufacturer is looking to invest more in the world’s second-largest smartphone market. Cook, on his first trip to India in seven years, opened Apple’s first retail store in the country in Mumbai on Tuesday and will launch another in Delhi on Thursday. Looking to replicate what China did to Apple’s business in the last 15 years, the tech giant is eyeing India’s massive market with an expanding middle class to power sales growth, and potentially make it a home base for the production of millions of Apple devices. Apple has long wanted physical retail stores in the country, where it launched its online store in 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic hastened the demise of its initial plans for 2021. Apple is trying to win over the Indian market by promising to gradually increase the number of jobs it creates through its vendors to around 2 lakhs. Cook subsequently requested government assistance to increase the number of Indian component suppliers.