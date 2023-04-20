Central Bank in Gulf country announces Eid Al Fitr holidays

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for all financial institutions in the country. The holiday will start from Sunday, April 23, 2023, until Tuesday, April 25, 2023. All financial institutions will resume their operations on April 26, 2023.

Earlier the Amiri Diwan announced 11-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr. Holidays will begin on April 19, in line with 28 Ramadan 1444 AH, and will continue until April 27. Official work will resume from Sunday, April 30, 2023.The holiday is applicable to all ministries, government entities, and public institutions.