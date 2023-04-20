Chhattisgarh: Bride, groom, and ten relatives attacked with ‘acid-like’ substance

An unidentified person allegedly threw an acid-like substance on a bride, her groom, and their ten relatives during a wedding function in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, police said on Thursday. An official said the incident happened on Wednesday evening in Chhote Amabal village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Bhanpur police station, during a wedding ceremony. He said the groom, Damrudhar Baghel (25), the bride Sunita Kahsyap (19), and ten others received minor burns. According to preliminary information, the power went out during the wedding at the bride’s house, and someone taking advantage of the darkness allegedly threw an acid-like substance on the bride and groom who were sitting in the ‘mandap,’ causing them to feel burned, the official said. The liquid also got into contact with the family members who were sitting around them. Out of the 12 injured persons, the bride, groom and two others were shifted to a hospital in Jagdalpur for further treatment, the police official said.