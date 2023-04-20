Commodity Market: Gold prices gain marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher marginally. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,680, higher by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Yesterday, price of yellow metal suffered a loss.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold e futures were trading at Rs 60,244 per 10 gram, down Rs 44 or 0.07%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 257 at Rs 75,215 per kg.

In the international markets, price of gold inched down on Thursday. Yesterday, the precious metal touched more than two-week low. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,992.23 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,004.00.