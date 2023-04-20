Country announces first day of Shawwal

Sydney: Australia has officially announced the first day of Shawwal. Australian Fatwa Council informed that Saturday, April 22, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr in the country. The decision was taken based on astronomical calculations that indicate that the crescent moon will not be visible on Thursday evening. Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices gain marginally

‘It has been confirmed, after further inquiries to the local and global observatories, in Sydney, the new moon of the month will be born on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 2.12pm AEST, the sun sets on the same day at 5.27pm while the new moon will set on the same day and time at 5.27pm from the horizon. In Perth, Western Australia, the new moon of the month will be born on April 20, 2023 at 12.12pm AWST, the sun sets on the same day at 5.50pm while the moon will set at 5.54pm, this is not a sufficient time to sight the new moon of the month of Shawwal on that night, Therefore, Friday, April 21, 2023, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan 1444AH,’ council said in a statement.