Eid Al Fitr 2023: Another emirate in UAE announces free parking

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality announced that public parking will be free during Eid Al Fitr holidays. Public parking will be free from the first to the third day of Eid. It does not apply to 7-day paid parking zones. 7-day paid parking zones can be located by looking out for the blue parking information boards.

Residents will enjoy either four to five days of free parking in Sharjah this year, depending on when the Moon is sighted to signal the start of the Islamic festival. As the official Eid holiday is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, free parking in Sharjah will begin on Thursday, April 20.