Eid Al Fitr 2023: Free public parking, tolls announced in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced that public parking will be free during Eid Al Fitr holidays. Mawaqif surface parking fees will be free from Thursday, April 20, till the end of the holiday. Charges for the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free during the Eid break.

The Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday starting from Thursday. Toll gate fees will be reactivated after the Eid holiday, during peak hours (from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm).

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2023: Bahrain announces holidays

Customers’ Happiness Centres across Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday from Thursday, April 20, until the end of the holiday. Customers can avail services online using ITC’s website, Darbi and Darb websites and apps, and through the TAMM platform. Customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport at 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.