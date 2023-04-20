Eid Al Fitr 2023: UAE authority announces holidays for schools

Dubai: Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for private schools. Private schools in the emirate will close from today for Eid Al Fitr. The holidays will until the 3rd of Shawwal.

Meanwhile, authorities in the UAE has called upon all Muslims in the country to sight the crescent moon on Thursday evening (April 20), which corresponds with Ramadan 29 (1444 AH) in the Islamic calendar. Sighting the Shawwal crescent would signify the end of the holy month of Ramadan and would also mark the beginning of Eid Al Fitr.