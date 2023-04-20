Facebook’s parent company Meta begins executing job cuts across all Metaverse companies

On April 19, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, initiated job cuts across all its Metaverse companies, which will ultimately result in the elimination of 10,000 positions across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Reality Labs. Meta’s aim behind the layoffs is to improve efficiency.

The company had asked its managers to inform their team members designated to be laid off. It is not yet clear how many of the 10,000 positions have already been eliminated after the announcement. Meta’s memo stated that the teams will be reorganized, and the employees still employed after the latest round of layoffs would be reassigned to work under new managers.

According to the memo seen by Bloomberg News, all employees who can work from home in North America have been told to continue doing so in order to ‘process the news’.

In November, Meta cut about 13% or 11,000 jobs. With the current round of layoffs, Meta would have put a total of 21,000 people out of jobs in a span of just six months. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, billed 2023 as the ‘year of efficiency’ and has extended the hiring freeze through the first three months of 2023.

Meta’s plans to cut business-facing roles, such as finance, legal and human resources, in May 2023 have been made clear by Zuckerberg himself. India is among the affected regions where employees will be laid off. According to a CNBC TV18 report, people in tech roles will be among those who will be laid off.

Several laid-off Meta employees have taken to LinkedIn to inform their networks of Meta’s job cuts affecting thousands in multiple regions where the company operates. In a LinkedIn post, Teresa Jimenez, a former Business Program Manager at Facebook, expressed disappointment but also gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside some of the most talented individuals for almost three years.