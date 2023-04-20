Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. As per market experts, declining crude oil prices and a positive trend in domestic equities supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.21 against the US dollar. During trading, it then rose to 82.16, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.25 against the US currency.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open higher

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03% to 101.93. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 13.17 crore.