Here’s all you need to know about the Lyrids meteor shower 2023

The Lyrid meteor shower, which began on April 16, will reach its peak in the early hours of April 23. This particular meteor shower is created by dust from the tail of comet C/1861 G1 (Thatcher). Although Lyrids are not usually abundant, with only an expected 18 per hour, they are often bright and fast-moving, with some being so spectacular that they cast shadows.

The name Lyrid meteor showers comes from the constellation Lyra, and they are one of the oldest recorded meteor showers, dating back over 2500 years ago, according to historical Chinese text. The debris from comet Thatcher creates fireballs in the meteor shower, and the comet takes approximately 415 years to orbit around the Sun.

Viewing conditions for this year’s Lyrid meteor shower are expected to be good because the moon has just 9 percent of its surface illuminated, making even faint meteors visible. In the past, brief outbursts of up to 100 meteors per hour have been observed during the Lyrids, with the last report of such an outburst coming from the US in 1982, and before that from Japan in 1945 and Greece in 1922.

To witness the oldest-ever meteor shower, you do not need any special equipment or skills; all you need is a clear sky and patience. Finding a secluded viewing spot away from city lights and dressing appropriately for the weather will enhance the experience. Once you’ve found your spot, lie down and look at the sky. Use an Interactive Meteor Shower Sky Map or table to find the direction of the radiant; the higher the radiant is above the horizon, the more meteors you are likely to see. It’s also important to note that meteor showers appear to originate from the radiant but can appear in any part of the sky.

The Lyrid meteor shower is expected to last from April 15 to April 29. NASA has released an entire schedule for the shower, including notable sky events throughout the month of April. On April 6, there was a full moon, while on April 11, Mercury was at its highest and most visible point in the evening sky.

Venus sat near the Pleiades star cluster on the same night. A couple of hours before sunrise on April 15-16, the moon was close to planet Saturn in the east. On April 20, there was a new moon, and on April 23, the crescent moon hung just five degrees above Venus in the west after sunset, marking the peak of the Lyrids meteor shower in the morning.

The best time to view the shower is between midnight and dawn. On April 25, the moon found its way to planet Mars in the evening, high in the west.

Under ideal conditions, with a dark sky and no moon, you might see 10 to 15 Lyrids per hour. However, the Lyrids are known for uncommon surges that can sometimes bring rates of up to 100 per hour.