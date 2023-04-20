India records 12 591 new Covid cases

According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, India recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in about eight months, and the active case burden increased to 65,286. The data updated at 8 am showed that the death toll rose to 5,31,230 with 40 fatalities, including 11 reconciled by Kerala. 4.48 crore Covid cases were reported as a whole. Both the daily and weekly positivity rates were 5.46 and 5.32 percent, respectively. According to the health ministry website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.67%, and active cases now make up 0.15 percent of all infections. There are now 4,42,61,476 people who have recovered from the illness, and the case fatality rate was 1.18 percent. 220.66 crore doses of the COVID vaccine have reportedly been given in the nation thus far as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign, according to the ministry’s website.