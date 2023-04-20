Mahzooz Draw: Expat driver wins Dh20-million grand prize

Dubai: Padam, a Nepali expat working as a driver in Dubai won Dh20 million in Mahzooz’s 124th draw. He matched all five winning numbers (5, 10, 41, 46, and 49). He is the first grand prize winner for 2023 under the draw’s new structure.

Padam earns Dh5,700 every month.He has been living in the UAE for 23 years now — working as a driver at the same company that first hired him.

Sherlon, a 35-year-old Filipino expat had won Dh1 million prize. Sherlonworks as a radiographer at a private hospital in Dubai and has previously won Dh35 twice after participating in Mahzooz for a year. Indian expat Aboobacker bagged the last Ramadan raffle prize of 400g of Mahzooz gold coins.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.