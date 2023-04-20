Maintain vigil on the Covid-19 situation: PMO attends high-level meeting as cases increase

In light of the recent increase in Covid-19 cases across India, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) convened a high-level meeting on Wednesday to assess the country’s health infrastructure and logistics, drug availability, and vaccination campaign. Dr. PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, presided over the meeting and advised officials to keep a close eye on the Covid-19 situation and take the necessary steps to stop the virus’s spread. In the last 24 hours, 38 people died, with Delhi reporting the most deaths (5) and Chhattisgarh reporting the fewest (4). There were 11 reconciled deaths in Kerala. According to health ministry data, India has logged 10,542 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 63,562. Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry, delivered a comprehensive presentation at the meeting, highlighting that India has seen a rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, with the majority of cases reported in eight states: Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. According to a statement issued by the health ministry, the sudden increase in positivity was also highlighted, as was the status of tests being conducted in the country.