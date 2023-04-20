Rs 15 lakh fake currency seized

Fake currency gang operating across states was busted by the police on Wednesday, according to the police, and fake money with a face value of over Rs 15 lakh was recovered. According to Amneet Kondal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, four people have been detained in this case. Last Thursday, a targeted campaign was started to capture criminals. The police began searching two people who they observed acting suspiciously while on patrol near the village of Alaur, according to the SSP. They were found to be in possession of counterfeit Indian currency notes with face values of Rs 67,500 in the denominations of 500, 200, and 100. The suspects have been named as Samrala and Machiwara residents Kamaljit Singh and Honey Bhardwaj, respectively. During the investigation, the police said a link was established with other accomplices Manoj Kumar and Madan Lal of Ajmer (Rajasthan). Police teams were dispatched to Rajasthan to apprehend the suspects. During their search, they discovered fake Indian currency notes worth more than Rs 15 lakh, as well as one laptop, printer, and blank pages. She added that police later seized more fake currency from them.