Stop publishing fake news about Aaradhya Bachchan’s health: Delhi HC

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court barred several YouTube channels from publishing some objectionable videos of Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of actors Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, that were spreading false information about the 11-year-health. Every child, whether the child of a celebrity or a commoner, has the right to be treated with dignity and respect. Circulating information about children’s mental and physical health is completely illegal, according to Justice C Hari Shankar, who was stopping the spread of fake news. Defendants are strictly prohibited from disseminating any information about the plaintiff’s (Aaradhya’s) mental or physical health on any platform available on the internet, the judge ordered while issuing notice on the plea.

The high court also asked Google to reveal the identities of the defendant’s YouTube channels so that the URLs of these channels could be deactivated immediately. The court also ordered the Central Government to block access to all of the content as well as any other similar videos or clips containing similar content. Petitioners Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan asked the court to stop various YouTube channels and unknown individuals from publishing content that harmed their reputation. The case will be heard again on July 13.