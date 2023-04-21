11,692 new Covid Cases, active infections reached 66,170

According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, India has recorded 11,692 new coronavirus infections, with 66,170 active cases. The death toll has risen to 5,31,258 with 28 deaths, nine of which have been reconciled by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m. The total number of cases in the Covid case was 4.48 crore (4,48,69,684). According to the ministry, active cases now account for 0.15 percent of total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.67%. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 4,42,72,256, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the nationwide vaccination drive.