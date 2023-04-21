8 convicts in Godhra train burning case granted bail by SC, pleas of 4 others rejected

In the 2002 Godhra train burning case in Gujarat, the Supreme Court granted bail to eight of the life convicts on Friday, while it declined bail to four others due to their roles in the case. The incident had resulted in the death of 59 people and triggered riots in the state. The Gujarat government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, opposed bail for the four convicts. Mehta argued that the accused have undergone imprisonment for nearly 17 years and stated the reasons for his opposition to their bail pleas. On behalf of the petitioners, Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde suggested the court could adjourn the hearing on the bail applications of the four convicts and grant bail to other convicts.

After hearing submissions, the bench granted bail to eight convicts and rejected bail for four convicts. The bench granted bail to eight petitioners ‘subject to such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the sessions court.’ The Gujarat government had moved the apex court challenging the commutation of death penalty into life imprisonment for 11 convicts. The Supreme Court was informed that several accused in the matter have challenged the high court order upholding their convictions in the case. On the last date of hearing, the top court had rejected bail to two convicts in the case.