Air India Pilot ‘welcomes’ female friend in cockpit; DGCA calls for detailed probe

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed probe after an Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi entertained a female friend in the cockpit. ‘DGCA is conducting an investigation into the matter.

The Investigation team will examine the relevant facts’, said a senior DGCA official. The official added that the incident happened on February 27 when an Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi allegedly entertained a female friend in the cockpit. ‘The act violates aviation regulator DGCA safety norms’, said the official.

According to a complaint filed by one of the cabin crew, issues on AI 915 began even before boarding. The cabin crew waited for the pilots beyond their reporting time, then proceeded to the aircraft without meeting them. As per reports, the flight crew has been summoned to appear on Friday by DGCA for the first time since March 3. Further details into the matter are awaited.