Archery World Cup: Indian men’s recurve team enters finals

Antalya: In archery, India’s men’s recurve team entered the summit clash of Stage 1 of the Archery World Cup 2023 being held in Antalya, Turkey. The Indian team of Atanu Das, B Dhiraj and Tarundeep Rai defeated Japan by ‘5-4 (29-28)’ in the semifinals. The fourth-ranked Indian team will face second ranked China in the final on Sunday.

India had previously won gold at the World Cup in the men’s recurve team event 13 years ago. This will be the first time in 9 years that a men’s Indian recurve archery team will feature in a World Cup final.