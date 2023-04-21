Banks to remain shut tomorrow in these cities: Full list

Mumbai: All banks in the country will remain closed on April 21 and 22 on the account of Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Eid/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida. This year, the bank holiday for Eid-Ul-Fitr will fall on the fourth Saturday of the month, which is a non-working day.

However, in some regions such as Agartala, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram will only observe the holiday on April 21, while other areas such as Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Srinagar will remain closed on both April 21 and April 22.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Also Read; Eid Al Fitr 2023: Oman ruler pardons 198 prisoners

List Of Cities Where Banks Will Remain Shut On April 21:

Agartala

Jammu

Kochi

Srinagar

Thiruvananthapuram

List Of Cities Where Banks Will Remain Shut On April 22:

Belapur

Bhopal

Chennai

Dehradun

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad – Telangana

Imphal

Jaipur

Jammu

Kanpur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

New Delhi

Panaji

Patna

Raipur

Ranchi

Shillong

Srinagar