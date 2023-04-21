Banks to remain shut tomorrow in these cities: Full list

Mumbai: All banks in the country will remain closed on April 21 and 22 on the account of Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Eid/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida. This year, the bank holiday for Eid-Ul-Fitr will fall on the fourth Saturday of the month, which is a non-working day.
However, in some regions such as Agartala, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram will only observe the holiday on April 21, while other areas such as Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Srinagar will remain closed on both April 21 and April 22.
The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
List Of Cities Where Banks Will Remain Shut On April 21:
Agartala
Jammu
Kochi
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
List Of Cities Where Banks Will Remain Shut On April 22:
Belapur
Bhopal
Chennai
Dehradun
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad – Telangana
Imphal
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Srinagar
