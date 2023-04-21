Book Your Tickets Starting April 26 for Maiden Vande Bharat Run Exclusive to Invited Guests

The Indian Railways has planned an elaborate inauguration ceremony for the maiden run of the Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala, with employees from various departments directed to participate. The engineering section alone will contribute 500 staff members. However, only invited guests will be allowed on the inaugural journey on April 25, which will make stops at select main stations not included in the regular schedule.

In addition, selfie points will be set up at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station for passengers to commemorate the event with pictures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also flag off the train at the station.

The Integral Coach Factory in Perambur, Chennai, has sent announcements to be made in Malayalam aboard the Vande Bharat train. Similar to announcements made on the metro, passengers will be informed of the next station inside the coach.

The public can reserve tickets for the regular services beginning on April 26. The IRCTC website will provide booking options for the train within a few hours of the final notification. IRCTC is also focusing on providing excellent food on the Vande Bharat, and passengers can select their meal preferences while booking tickets. Ticket fares will vary accordingly.