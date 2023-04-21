Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,840, up by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price appreciated by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

In the international markets, gold prices slipped as the dollar steadied. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,003.33 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,014.80. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to $25.23 per ounce, while platinum was flat at $1,093.16 and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,589.90.